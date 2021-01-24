Random antigen tests for school transport drivers, assistants

Random antigen tests for school transport drivers, assistants

January 24, 2021   05:30 pm

-

The traffic police will be consistently monitoring school transport services once schools reopen to ensure that health safety guidelines are adhered to, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana.

In addition, it has been decided to conduct random rapid antigen tests for COVID-19 on drivers and assistants of school transport services from tomorrow (January 25) onwards, the DIG added.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested nine persons who were not wearing face masks within the past 24 hours.

Accordingly, a total of 2,734 individuals have been arrested for violating quarantine laws from October 30, 2020, to date.

Legal action has reportedly been taken against 2,600 of the arrested persons thus far.

DIG Rohana further said that inspections are being carried out to ensure that institutions are operating in accordance with the quarantine law.

Further, rapid antigen testing is continued in public places, long-distance buses, and at weekly fairs, he added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories