Sri Lanka registers 349 new coronavirus cases

Sri Lanka reported 349 new infections of the novel coronavirus today (24), Army Commander General Shavendra Silva confirmed.

Accordingly, the total count of Covid-19 cases reported in the country reached 57,936.



According to the Health Ministry’s data, 49,684 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.

However, 7,972 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has witnessed 280 deaths from the virus so far.