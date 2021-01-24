Coronavirus: 423 more discharged after recovery

January 24, 2021   06:30 pm

Ministry of Health says 423 more patients who were receiving treatment for Covid-19 infection have regained health.

This brings the total count of Covid-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka to 49,684.

Sri Lanka has confirmed a total of 57,936 positive cases of novel coronavirus so far, however, 7,972 of them are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers.

Meanwhile, the country has witnessed 280 fatalities following the outbreak of the pandemic.

