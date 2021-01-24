Updated announcement on isolation orders

-

National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) Head Army Commander General Shavendra Silva has issued an updated announcement on the isolation status of several areas.

Accordingly, the following areas were no longer under isolation since 06.00 pm this evening (24):

- Nazeer Watta area in Wellawatte Police Division

- Nittambuwa Police Division: Warana Temple Road, Kaththota Road, and entrance to Bhidra Mawatha areas in the Thihariya North and Thihariya East Grama Niladari Divisions

- Minuwangoda Police Division: Galoluwa East and Galoluwa West Grama Niladari Divisions

Meanwhile, the following areas have been placed under isolation since 06.00 pm today:

- Jumma Masjid Mawatha, Bhidra Mawatha, Aluth Paara, and Akaragoda areas in the Galoluwa area in Minuwangoda Police Division