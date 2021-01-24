Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka exceed 58,000

-

Covid-19 infections registered in Sri Lanka crossed the grim milestone of 58,000 as 492 more persons were tested positive today (January 24).

In addition, 349 from the Peliyagoda cluster were also confirmed as active coronavirus cases earlier this evening. Thereby, 841 infections in total have been identified so far within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 58,428.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 49,684 earlier today, with 423 more patients returning to health.