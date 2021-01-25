-

Three more persons who were infected with Covid-19 have fallen victim to the virus, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed a short while ago.

Following the new development, the total number of novel coronavirus-related deaths reported in Sri Lanka has climbed to 283.

One of the victims is a 77-year-old woman who was residing in Colombo 14 area. She was transferred from Colombo National Hospital to Mulleriyawa Base Hospital after testing positive for the virus. She passed away yesterday (January 23), while suffering from Covid-19 pneumonia, high blood pressure, liver infection and kidney disease, the Department of Government Information said.

The second victim was identified as an 84-year-old woman from Maradana area. She died on Thursday (January 21) while receiving treatment at the Colombo National Hospital. The cause of death was cited as severe blood poisoning, Covid-19 pneumonia and heart disease.

In the meantime, a 65-year-old woman who was living in Pujapitiya area fell victim to the virus today (January 24). Upon testing positive for the virus, she was transferred to the Theldeniya Base Hospital from Kandy National Hospital. The cause of death was recorded as Covid-19 pneumonia and blood poisoning.