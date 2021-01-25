Two tennis balls containing drugs thrown into Kandakadu treatment centre

January 24, 2021   11:57 pm

Two tennis balls filled with drugs have been thrown into the Covid-19 treatment centre in Kandakaru, Police Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The contraband was found yesterday (January 23) by the army officers attached to the facility.

DIG Rohana said the two tennis balls, which had been filled with cannabis, heroin and tobacco, were handed over to the Welikanda Police.

A special investigation has been launched into the incident, the police spokesperson added.

Incidents as such were previously reported from Welikada, Negombo and other prisons, however, this is the first time contraband containing narcotics were thrown into a Covid-19 treatment centre, he noted.

