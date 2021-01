Updated announcement on isolation orders

-

National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) Head Army Commander General Shavendra Silva has issued an updated announcement on the isolation status of several areas.

Accordingly, the following areas will be newly declared isolated areas from 6.00 am this morning (25):

- Ambalantota Divisional Secretariat: Melkoniya village in 140-Bolana South Grama Niladari Division

- Poojapitiya Medical Officer of Health (MOH) Division: Palliyakotuwa and Galhinna Grama Niladari Divisions



Meanwhile, the following areas will be no longer under isolation from 6.00 am today:

- Kalmunai North Grama Niladari Division: Kalmunai 1C, Kalmunai 1E, Kalmunai 2, Kalmunai 2A, Kalmunai 2B, and Kalmunai 3A

- Kalmunai South Grama Niladari Division: Kalmunai 01 (M.D), Kalmunai Kudi 01, Kalmunai Kudi 02, and Kalmunai 03 (M.D)