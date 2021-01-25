Afternoon showers possible is some areas

January 25, 2021   08:43 am

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 pm, as per the Department of Meteorology.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over other parts of the island.

Misty conditions can be expected in Western, Central and Sabaragamuwa provinces during the morning.

SEA AREAS

Mainly fair weather will prevail in the sea areas around the island.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be 25-35 kmph and wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea area extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.

