MP Wasantha Yapa Bandara diagnosed with COVID-19

January 25, 2021   09:02 am

Kandy District Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) parliamentarian Wasantha Yapa Bandara is confirmed to have contracted the COVID-19 infection.

Accordingly, he is the sixth Member of the Parliament to have been diagnosed with the virus.

Starting with State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera, MP Rauff Hakeem, State Minister Piyal Nishantha, Minister Nanayakkara, and Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, State Minister Jayasekera and Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara were recently sent home recently after recovering from the virus.

