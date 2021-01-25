More arrested for violating quarantine laws

-

Sri Lanka Police has arrested 12 persons for violating quarantine laws within the past 24 hours.

Police spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said they have been arrested for not wearing face masks and failure to maintain social distancing.

Accordingly, the total number of individuals arrested since October 30, 2020, for violating quarantine laws is 2,746.

Legal action has reportedly been taken against 2,600 of the arrested persons thus far.