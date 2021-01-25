Anuradhapura District Office of DMT temporarily closed
January 25, 2021 02:04 pm
The Commissioner General of Motor Traffic today announced that the services provided by the Anuradhapura District Office of the Department of Motor Traffic have been temporarily suspended due to the risk of Covid–19 virus.
However, measures are being carried out expeditiously, to ensure the public hygiene in the office remises and the office may open for the public soon, Commissioner General Sumith C.K. Alahakoon said.