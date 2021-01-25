Sri Lanka records over 50,000 COVID-19 recoveries

-

The count of coronavirus recoveries reported in Sri Lanka has exceeded the 50,000th mark, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

With 653 more patients being discharged from hospitals following complete recovery from the virus, the total number of recoveries has reached 50,337.

Sri Lanka has confirmed a total of 58,430 positive cases of novel coronavirus so far. However, 7,810 of them are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers.

Meanwhile, the country has witnessed 283 fatalities following the outbreak of the pandemic.