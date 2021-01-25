Indian fisherman arrested on poaching vessel tests positive for COVID-19

-

Sri Lanka Navy says that one of the Indian fishermen apprehended earlier this month along with 08 others and a trawler while poaching in Sri Lankan territorial waters, has tested positive for COVID-19 following the quarantine period.

Sri Lanka Navy during a special operation in the northern sea area on 09th January apprehended 09 Indian fishermen along with their trawler, for poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

Subsequent to this apprehension, these 09 individuals were directed for 14 days of quarantine due to COVID -19 concerns.

On completion of their quarantine period on 22nd January, the Indian fishermen were subjected to a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test before handing them over to the Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DFAR) authorities for legal action, while one of the Indian fisherman had tested positive for COVID-19.

Upon the instruction of the Regional Epidemiologist of Jaffna, the Indian fisherman who has contracted COVID-19 was taken to the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Kilinochchi for treatment. Further, the remaining 08 Indian fishermen were directed for another 14 days of quarantine again.