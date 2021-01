-

The isolation of Yonakapura East and Yonakapura West Grama Niladhari divisions in the Dikwella area have been lifted from 6.00 p.m. today (25), Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

Yonakapura East and Yonakapura West Grama Niladhari divisions were declared as isolated areas on December 25, 2020.