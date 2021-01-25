Sri Lanka reports 383 new COVID-19 cases

-

Sri Lanka has confirmed another 383 new cases of Covid-19 today, increasing the total number of coronavirus cases reported in the country thus far to 58,813.

The Department of Government Information stated that all of the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases from the Peliyagoda cluster.

This brings the tally of Covid-19 cases from the Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda and prisons clusters to 54,934.

According to the Epidemiology Unit of the health Ministry, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 58,813.

The total number of recoveries in the country meanwhile climbed to 50,337 earlier today, while 8,193 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Sri Lanka’s death toll from the virus pandemic stands at 283.