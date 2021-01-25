SJB appoints new office bearers

-

The new office bearers of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) were named when the inaugural working committee of the party convened today (25).

Accordingly, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa will remain as the Party Leader while MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara remained as the party’s General Secretary.

Parliamentarian Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka was appointed as the Chairman of the party.

MP Tissa Attanayake has been appointed as the National Organizer of SJB.

The SJB Working Committee appointed 06 Senior Vice Presidents for the party. They are MPs Lakshman Kiriella, Kabir Hashim, Imtiaz Bakeer Marker, Ravindra Samaraweera, Rajitha Senaratne, and Kumara Welgama.

In addition, 08 Vice Presidents have been elected to the list of office-bearers.

Dr. Harsha de Silva has been appointed as the Treasurer of the party

MP Eran Wickramaratne has been appointed as the Secretary for Research and Development.

Niroshan Perera has been appointed as the Secretary for International Affairs while Ajith P. Perera has been appointed as the Executive Officer.

Farhan Qasim and Tissath Wijayagunawardena have been appointed as Legal Secretaries.

Meanwhile, four Deputy Secretaries have also been appointed during the meeting.

Buddhika Pathirana, Ranjith Aluvihare, and J. C. Alawathuwala have been appointed as Deputy National Organizers.

Accordingly, 31 persons have been appointed as the inaugurating office bearers of SJB.

However, MP Patali Champika Ranawaka has not been granted any post in the list.