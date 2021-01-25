354 more coronavirus cases reported

-

Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 numbers saw another surge today, as 354 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

Department of Government Information confirmed that all 354 of the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market cluster.

Accordingly, a total of 737 new cases have been reported within the day.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 59,167.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 50,337 earlier today, as more patients regained health.

However, 8,547 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 283 deaths related to Covid-19.