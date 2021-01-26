-

Sri Lanka has reported four more coronavirus related deaths, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka has witnessed a total of 287 deaths from the COVID-19 to date.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 case count in the country is at 59,167 with 8,547 active cases receiving treatment in hospitals.

A total of 50,337 patients have completely recovered from the virus and been discharged from medical care.

The details of the COVID-19 victims reported today (January 25) are as follows: