Sri Lankas COVID-19 fatality tally rises by 04
January 25, 2021 11:52 pm
Sri Lanka has reported four more coronavirus related deaths, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed.
Accordingly, Sri Lanka has witnessed a total of 287 deaths from the COVID-19 to date.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 case count in the country is at 59,167 with 8,547 active cases receiving treatment in hospitals.
A total of 50,337 patients have completely recovered from the virus and been discharged from medical care.
The details of the COVID-19 victims reported today (January 25) are as follows: