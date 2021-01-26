Three-member committee to look into Indian fishermen issue

-

A three-member committee has been appointed to probe the issue concerning Indian fishermen trawling in Sri Lankan maritime boundary.

The committee was set up by Minister of Fisheries Douglas Devananda.

It comprises the senior officials of both Ministry and Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, as well as representatives of fisheries unions.

Fisheries Ministry said the committee is expected to submit recommendations to provide a permanent solution to prevent the Indian fishermen from entering Sri Lankan maritime boundary.