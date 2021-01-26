Three-member committee to look into Indian fishermen issue

Three-member committee to look into Indian fishermen issue

January 26, 2021   09:39 am

-

A three-member committee has been appointed to probe the issue concerning Indian fishermen trawling in Sri Lankan maritime boundary.

The committee was set up by Minister of Fisheries Douglas Devananda.

It comprises the senior officials of both Ministry and Department of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, as well as representatives of fisheries unions.

Fisheries Ministry said the committee is expected to submit recommendations to provide a permanent solution to prevent the Indian fishermen from entering Sri Lankan maritime boundary.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories