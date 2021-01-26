Cabinet nod to set up industrial city in Katunayake

-

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to set up an industrial estate using 100 acres of government land named Kaludiyawala Watta in the Katana Divisional Secretariat Division.

Department of Government Information said this will facilitate the commencement of industries such as rubber, plastics pharmaceutical and allied products, electrical and electronic appliances, packaging, value-added agro products and recycling industries with a focus on apparel and allied products.

Nearly 150 investors have requested the Ministry of Industry to provide them with an opportunity to set up businesses in the Western Province, according to the Government Information Department.

The Ministry has confirmed that this could generate an investment of around Rs 3,000 million and 11,500 job opportunities.

There is a need for a new industrial estate as all the eight industrial estates in the Western Province are currently operating at full capacity.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has given the nod to the proposal tabled by the Minister of Industries to set up an industrial estate in Katana Divisional Secretariat.