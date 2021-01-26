Covid-19 vaccines to be administered free of charge in Sri Lanka

-

The government will be providing the Covid-19 vaccines to the general public free-of-charge, says State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and Covid-19 Disease Control Sudarshani Fernandopulle.

Addressing a media briefing held at the Health Promotion Bureau, the State Minister said Sri Lanka expects to kick off inoculation drive against novel coronavirus on as soon as the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVISHIELD vaccine consignment containing nearly 600,000 vials of doses arrives from India.

Nearly 300,000 health workers who are on the front line of Covid-19 pandemic in the country and officers of tri-forces who work closely with them will be first administered the vaccine. The second jab will be given following a three-week interval from the first, she explained.

Speaking further, she said nearly 20% of the required vaccines are to be received through the COVAX initiative – the United Nations-backed global effort aimed at lower-income nations to obtain the jabs.

The State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) has been tasked with overseeing the vaccine import procedure, she added.