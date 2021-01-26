Covid-19 vaccines to be administered free of charge in Sri Lanka

Covid-19 vaccines to be administered free of charge in Sri Lanka

January 26, 2021   03:26 pm

-

The government will be providing the Covid-19 vaccines to the general public free-of-charge, says State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and Covid-19 Disease Control Sudarshani Fernandopulle.

Addressing a media briefing held at the Health Promotion Bureau, the State Minister said Sri Lanka expects to kick off inoculation drive against novel coronavirus on as soon as the Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVISHIELD vaccine consignment containing nearly 600,000 vials of doses arrives from India.

Nearly 300,000 health workers who are on the front line of Covid-19 pandemic in the country and officers of tri-forces who work closely with them will be first administered the vaccine. The second jab will be given following a three-week interval from the first, she explained.

Speaking further, she said nearly 20% of the required vaccines are to be received through the COVAX initiative – the United Nations-backed global effort aimed at lower-income nations to obtain the jabs.

The State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) has been tasked with overseeing the vaccine import procedure, she added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories