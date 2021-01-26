Covid-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka cross 51,000 mark

January 26, 2021   04:30 pm

The total count of coronavirus recoveries reported in Sri Lanka has exceeded the 51,000th mark, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

With 709 more patients being discharged from hospitals following complete recovery from the virus, the total number of recoveries has reached 51,046.

Majority of the recoveries were reported from the Punanai Treatment Centre (63), Rambukkana Treatment Centre (42), Kahawatte Treatment Centre (33) and Dr Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (31).

Sri Lanka has confirmed a total of 59,167 positive cases of novel coronavirus so far. However, 7,834 of them are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres.

Meanwhile, the country has witnessed 287 fatalities following the outbreak of the pandemic.

