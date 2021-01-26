Highly transmissible Covid-19 variant found in Sri Lanka

-

A new variant of Covid-19 virus (B1258 lineage) has been detected in Sri Lanka, says the Director of Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine of Sri Jayewardenepura University, Dr. Chandima Jeewandara.

He made these remarks issuing a special statement today (January 26).

This Covid-19 variant is different from the strain previously identified in Sri Lanka, he said, noting that it has similar characteristics to the strain that swept across in England, Sweden, Germany, Denmark and Iceland.

Dr. Jeewandara noted that this Covid-19 variant found in Sri Lanka is highly transmissible.