Coronavirus: 369 new infections confirmed

-

Sri Lanka registered 369 more positive cases of Covid-19 today (January 26), the Ministry of Health confirmed.

Department of Government Information says the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda fish market.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed so far in the country now stands at 59,536.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 51,046 earlier today, as 709 more patients regained health.

However, 8,203 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres located across the island.

Total lives claimed by the pandemic outbreak sits at 287 at present.