Sri Lanka reports another Covid-19 death
January 26, 2021 09:19 pm
Sri Lanka has confirmed another Covid-19 related death today (January 26), says the Director-General of Health Services.
The victim was identified as a 71-year-old woman who was residing in Ragama area.
She had been transferred from the Welisara Base Hospital to National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) after testing positive for Covid-19.
The cause of death was recorded as blood poisoning and Covid-19 pneumonia.
Following the new development, Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 death toll has reached 288.