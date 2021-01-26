Sri Lanka reports another Covid-19 death

Sri Lanka reports another Covid-19 death

January 26, 2021   09:19 pm

-

Sri Lanka has confirmed another Covid-19 related death today (January 26), says the Director-General of Health Services.

The victim was identified as a 71-year-old woman who was residing in Ragama area.

She had been transferred from the Welisara Base Hospital to National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) after testing positive for Covid-19.

The cause of death was recorded as blood poisoning and Covid-19 pneumonia.

Following the new development, Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 death toll has reached 288.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories