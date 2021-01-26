Sri Lanka reports another Covid-19 death

-

Sri Lanka has confirmed another Covid-19 related death today (January 26), says the Director-General of Health Services.

The victim was identified as a 71-year-old woman who was residing in Ragama area.

She had been transferred from the Welisara Base Hospital to National Institute of Infectious Diseases (NIID) after testing positive for Covid-19.

The cause of death was recorded as blood poisoning and Covid-19 pneumonia.

Following the new development, Sri Lanka’s Covid-19 death toll has reached 288.