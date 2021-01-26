Sri Lanka registers 755 new Covid-19 cases within the day

-

Total Covid-19 infections confirmed in Sri Lanka reached 59,922 today (January 26) as 386 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

The Department of Government Information said 379 of them were linked to the Peliyagoda coronavirus cluster.

In addition, seven individuals at local prisons and seven others who arrived from Israel were registered as positive cases of Covid-19.

Earlier today, another 369 individuals linked to the Peliyagoda Covid-19 cluster were also tested positive for the virus. Thereby, Sri Lanka has reported 755 infections in total within the day.

Meanwhile, 51,046 persons who were previously infected with the virus have been discharged from medical care upon recovery.

However, 8,588 active cases are still receiving treatment at selected hospitals and treatment centres.

As per Epidemiology Unit’s tally, Sri Lanka has witnessed 288 Covid-19 related deaths so far.