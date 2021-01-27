Four youths arrested for hacking a 24-year-old to death
January 27, 2021 09:31 am
Four suspects have been arrested for hacking a youth to death near a filling station in Meetiyagoda.
According to reports, the suspects were taken into custody after they surrendered to the Meetiyagoda Police.
They were identified as residents of Meetiyagoda, aged 24 – 32 years.
A 24-year-old from the same area was hacked to death on Monday (January 25) and the perpetrators had severed one of his arms.
The police have seized two motorcycles, two knives, a sword and a machete knife in possession of the suspects.
They are expected to be produced before courts today (January 27).