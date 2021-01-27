Arundika Fernando contracts COVID-19

-

Arundika Fernando, the State Minister of Coconut, Kithul, Palmyrah, and Rubber Cultivation Promotion and Related Industrial Product Manufacturing, and Export Diversification, has tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

After he was confirmed to have contracted the virus he has been directed for medical care.

Fernando is the 7th Member of the Parliament to be diagnosed with coronavirus.

Starting with State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera, MP Rauff Hakeem, State Minister Piyal Nishantha, Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Health Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi, and MP Wasantha Yapa Bandara had also tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, State Minister Jayasekera and Minister Nanayakkara were recently sent home after recovering from the virus.