PNB, AG object to bail applications by PNB officers arrested for drug trafficking

The Attorney General firmly objected to the petitions filed for bailing out of 05 officers of the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) who were allegedly involved in drug racketeering.

The bail applications of the five PNB officers including Police Inspector Lionel Jayaratne were taken up before the Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Tilakaratne today (January 27).

The suspects are currently held under remand custody over allegedly operating a drug racket with the drugs seized during PNB raids.

The PNB, too, has filed a brief objection to the relevant petitions.

Subsequently, Judge Tilakaratne ordered the Deputy Solicitor General of the State to submit the aforementioned written objections on February 25.