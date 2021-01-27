Three nabbed with smuggled in dried turmeric & glyphosate consignment

-

Sri Lanka Navy has apprehended 03 suspects along with a massive consignment of dried turmeric and glyphosate.

The contraband was seized during a special operation carried out by the Navy at Daluwa beach in Kalpitiya yesterday (January 26).

The consignment contained nearly 1,340kg of dried turmeric and 80kg of glyphosate that the suspects were planning to smuggle in, the Navy said in a statement.

Dried turmeric had been stuffed in 37 sacks while glyphosate haul was arranged in 800 packets, each containing 100g.

Navy also took hold of a dinghy used to transfer those consignments and a lorry at the beach, believed to have arrived there to transport these consignments.

The suspects apprehended in the operation have been identified as residents of Kalpitiya, aged 35-43 years.

The seized items and the suspects were handed over to the Customs Preventive Office Katunayake for onward legal action, the Navy said further.