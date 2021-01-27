COVID-19 recoveries tally go up by 1,520 in highest daily record

-

Ministry of Health says 1,520 patients who were receiving treatment for Covid-19 infection have regained health and discharged from hospitals within the past 24 hours.

This is the highest number of recoveries reported from the country within a day.

This brings the total count of Covid-19 recoveries in Sri Lanka to 52,566.

Sri Lanka has confirmed a total of 59,922 positive cases of novel coronavirus so far, however, 7,068 of them are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers.

Meanwhile, the country has witnessed 288 fatalities following the outbreak of the pandemic.