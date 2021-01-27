PCoI on Easter attacks concludes hearings

PCoI on Easter attacks concludes hearings

January 27, 2021   07:14 pm

-

Hearings and other procedures of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing the 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks have come to a conclusion this evening (January 27).

With the recording of a statement from the former Director of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Shani Abeysekera this evening, the Commission concluded their collection of evidence.

The final report of the Commission is to be handed over on or before the 31st of January.

The Commission was appointed by former President Maithripala Sirisena on September 22nd, 2019 to investigate the series of attacks that took place on Easter Sunday the same year and to recommend necessary actions.

