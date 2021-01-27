Sri Lankas COVID-19 case count climbs past 60,000

January 27, 2021   07:23 pm

Covid-19 infections registered in Sri Lanka crossed the grim milestone of 60,000 as 311 more persons were tested positive today (January 27).

All new cases are reported from the Peliyagoda Fish Market cluster, as the Department of Government Information.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 60,233.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 52,566 earlier today, with 1,520 more patients returning to health.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has witnessed 288 deaths from the virus to date.

