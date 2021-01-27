COVID-19 fatality count in Sri Lanka reaches 290

January 27, 2021   10:07 pm

The Director-General of Health Services confirmed that Sri Lanka has reported two more deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

A 43-year-old male from Colombo 15 has passed away from COVID-19 pneumonia and a heart condition complication. He had passed away at Homagama Base Hospital today (January 27).

Meanwhile, a 74-year woman from Gonapola has died upon admittance to the Horana Base Hospital yesterday (January 26). The cause of her death has been determined as COVID-19 pneumonia, kidney infection, and severe cellulitis.

The new development brings the COVID-19 fatality count in the country to 290.

