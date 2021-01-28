431 more COVID-19 cases reported

January 27, 2021   10:55 pm

Sri Lanka reported 431 new infections of the novel coronavirus today (27), Army Commander General Shavendra Silva confirmed.

Accordingly, a total of 742 cases have been reported within the day.

This brings the total count of Covid-19 cases reported in the country to 60,694.
 
According to the Health Ministry’s data, 52,566 of the confirmed patients have made complete recoveries from the virus.

However, 7,838 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centers located across the island.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has witnessed 290 deaths from the virus so far.

