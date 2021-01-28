Showery condition in four provinces likely to enhance

-

Showery condition is expected to enhance over Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale district during next few days from today (January 28).

Several spells of showers will occur in Northern, North-central, Eastern and Uva provinces and in Matale and Hambantota districts. Fairly heavy falls above 50mm can be expected at some places in the Eastern province.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the North-western, Central, Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m.



Sea areas:

Showers will occur several places in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Trincomalee and Batticaloa.

Showers will occur at few places in the other sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be North-easterly in the sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph and wind speed can increase up to (45-50) kmph at times in the sea areas extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The sea area extending from Colombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and in the sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil can be fairly rough at times. Other sea areas around the island will be moderate.