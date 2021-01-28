Vehicular movement around Independence Square restricted from Jan. 30  Feb. 04

-

Vehicular movement around the Independence Square in Colombo will be restricted from January 30 until February 04, the Police said.

Rehearsals for Independence Day are set to be carried out from January 30 to February 03.

National Independence Day celebrations will take place on February 04 at the Independence Square.

Accordingly, the vehicular movement will be limited around Independence Square, Independence Avenue and other connecting roads from 6.00 am to 1.00 pm during the rehearsals (January 30 – February 03) and on from 4.00 am to 1.00 pm on Independence Day.

Police officers have been assigned to redirect the traffic to alternative roads, DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Meanwhile, road signs have been put in place to assist the motorists to find alternative roads.

Vehicles moving to Nelum Pokuna roundabout from Borella area will have to be redirected to Horton Place and then to Ward Place via Wijerama Road, DIG Rohana noted.

He added that vehicular movement on Bauddhaloka Mawatha will not be restricted.