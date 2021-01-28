Denuwara Menike intercity train temporarily halts operations

-

Sri Lanka Railways has announced that ‘Denuwara Menike’ Intercity Train, which runs on the upcountry line between Colombo Fort and Badulla, has temporarily ceased its operations.

‘Denuwara Menike’ train requires its passengers to reserve the seats in advance. however, due to the low number of reservations, the authorities have decided to suspend its services for the time being.

However, those who have already reserved seats for the ‘Denuwara Menike’ will be accommodated on the ‘Podi Menike’ train, Sri Lanka Railways said further.