First consignment of COVISHIELD vaccines arrives in Sri Lanka

-

The consignment of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVIHIELD COVID-19 vaccines from India has reached Sri Lanka today (January 28).

A special flight chartered by Air India touched down at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) with 500,000 vials of doses packed in tailor-made boxes for the purpose.

Oxford-Astrazeneca’s COVISHIELD vaccine is manufactured by Serum Institute of India. This has been approved for emergency use by Government of Sri Lanka.

The vaccine consignment was donated to Sri Lanka under Government of India’s “Vaccine Maitri” (Vaccine Friendship) initiative.

The gift from India is keeping in line with India’s continued support to Sri Lanka in fighting the COVID pandemic.