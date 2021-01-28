Man arrested while transporting Hash Oil worth millions

January 28, 2021   01:52 pm

A man who was transporting a haul of tetrahydrocannabinol, commonly known as ‘Hash Oil’, has been taken into custody, the Police said.

The arrest was made by the officers of Organized Crimes Prevention Division (OCPD) in the area of Arawwala n Maharagama.

According to reports, the narcotics haul which weighed 1kg and 5g was valued at Rs 3.5 million.

The arrestee has been identified as a 31-year-old from Pelanwatte in Pannipitiya.

He will be produced before Nugegoda Magistrate’s Court today (January 28).

The OCPD is conducting further investigations into the incident.

