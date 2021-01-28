All MPs invited to attend random PCR tests at Parliament

-

Random PCR tests are being carried out once a week for the staff of the Parliament at the Parliament complex, says Serjeant-at-Arms Narendra Fernando.

All Members of Parliament have also been invited to attend these PCR tests, he stated issuing a statement today (January 28).

With the support of the Department of the Director-General of Health Services, these tests will be conducted once a week during the sitting days as well as non-sitting days, Mr Fernando added.

Meanwhile, Parliamentarian Dr Upul Galappaththi who has been identified as an associate of MP Wasantha Yapa Bandara, has tested negative for COVID-19 following the tests.

He has volunteered to attend the rapid antigen and PCR tests and reports have already been submitted to the Sergeant at Arms of Parliament.

Under the programs implemented at the Parliament complex from January 13, a total of 190 persons were subjected to PCR tests on January 25 and all of them have tested negative for COVID-19, the Serjeant-at-Arms said further.