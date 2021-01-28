Sri Lanka sees highest single-day COVID-19 recoveries as 1,869 more regain health

-

Sri Lanka saw the highest daily count of recoveries from COVID-19 today (January 28) as 1,869 more persons who were infected with the virus returned to health.

Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 54,435 patients in total have so far been discharged from medical care upon recovery.

Majority of recoveries were reported by Giriulla Treatment Centre (157), Dr Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (127), Gallela Treatment Centre (118), Bingiriya Treatment Centre (116), Polgolla Treatment Centre (115), Kopay Treatment Centre (105), Panideniya Treatment Centre (98), Darga Town Treatment Centre (85), Kahawatta Treatment Centre (79), Wathupitiwela Treatment Centre (70), Koggala Beach Hotel (67), Embilipitiya Treatment Centre (60), Punanai Treatment Centre (52), Hambantota District General Hospital (51) and Kattankudy Hospital (45).

The country has confirmed 60,694 positive cases of novel coronavirus to date.

According to statistics, 5,969 active cases are still under medical care at hospitals and treatment centers.

Sri Lanka has also witnessed 290 fatalities since the outbreak of the pandemic.