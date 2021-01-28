Performance-based pay scheme for national athletes, coaches  Namal

Performance-based pay scheme for national athletes, coaches  Namal

January 28, 2021   05:03 pm

-

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Namal Rajapaksa says national athletes and coaches will be signed and contracted on a performance-based payment scheme.

The decision has been reached during a meeting with the officials of Sr Lanka Cricket, National Sports Council, Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry yesterday (January 27).

Sports Minister added that the officials also agreed to appoint a new National Selection Committee.

The focus of the meeting also fell on forming more competitive domestic and provincial tournaments and giving priority for player discipline and fitness.

Officials have further agreed on appointing new a director and a mentor to assist Sri Lanka’s Head Coach Mickey Arthur.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories