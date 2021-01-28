Performance-based pay scheme for national athletes, coaches  Namal

-

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Namal Rajapaksa says national athletes and coaches will be signed and contracted on a performance-based payment scheme.

The decision has been reached during a meeting with the officials of Sr Lanka Cricket, National Sports Council, Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry yesterday (January 27).

Sports Minister added that the officials also agreed to appoint a new National Selection Committee.

The focus of the meeting also fell on forming more competitive domestic and provincial tournaments and giving priority for player discipline and fitness.

Officials have further agreed on appointing new a director and a mentor to assist Sri Lanka’s Head Coach Mickey Arthur.