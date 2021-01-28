COPE asks SLBFE to use its funds to repatriate stranded Lankan expatriates

-

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) has instructed the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) to look into the possibility of repatriating migrant workers affected by the COVID-19 disaster using funds owned by the Bureau of Foreign Employment.

This was mentioned during a meeting held chaired by Prof. Charitha Herath o look into the special audit report on the current situation in the field of foreign employment.

The committee inquired into any legal impediments to the repatriation of Sri Lankan workers from various countries who have been affected by the COVID-19 situation using the Foreign Employment Bureau’s current assets of Rs. 14 billion.

The Chairman of SLBFE has responded that there is no obstacle to repatriate foreign workers registered with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment to Sri Lanka using their funds.

A total of 34,721 workers who lost their jobs due to the fall of oil prices in the Middle East and the COVID-19 disaster have already requested the Foreign Employment Bureau to repatriate them.

The COPE Chairman also pointed out the need to create a suitable model for the Bureau to look into the repatriation of migrant workers at a time where discussions are underway to open the country in the face of the COVID-19 and the airport is already open.

It was revealed that Rs. 800 million had been spent on Sri Lankan officers working in Sri Lankan embassies abroad for the year 2019. Accordingly, the COPE has informed the officials to look into whether the expected services are being rendered by the employees.