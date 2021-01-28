Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Sri Lanka exceed 61,000

-

Covid-19 infections registered in Sri Lanka crossed the grim milestone of 61,000 as 351 more persons were tested positive today (January 28).

According to the Department of Government Information, newly-identified patients are close contacts of the earlier cases linked to Peliyagoda cluster.

As per statistics, the total number of Covid-19 infections confirmed in the country to date now stands at 61,045.

Recoveries from the virus meanwhile climbed to 54,435 earlier today, with 1,869 more patients returning to health. This is the highest number of single-day recoveries recorded in the country.

However, 6,320 active cases are still under medical care at selected hospitals and treatment centres.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus outbreak sits at 290.