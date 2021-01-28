Piyal Nishantha recovers from novel coronavirus

-

State Minister of Women and Child Development, Pre-School & Primary Education, School Infrastructure & Education Services Piyal Nishantha has been discharged from medical care upon recovering from COVID-19.

He was tested positive for COVID-19 in a rapid antigen test carried out on January 18 and had since been receiving treatment for virus infection at a quarantine centre in Koggala.

Speaking to the media after being discharged, the State Minister appealed to the public to adhere to instructions given by health authorities.

In the meantime, State Minister of Coconut, Kithul, Palmyrah, and Rubber Cultivation Promotion and Related Industrial Product Manufacturing, and Export Diversification Arundika Fernando who tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (January 27) has been admitted to a private hospital in Colombo for treatment.

Fernando was the 7th Member of Parliament to be diagnosed with coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi, who is also under medical care for novel coronavirus, is gradually returning to health, the Health Ministry said in a statement issued today.

State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera, MP Rauff Hakeem, Minister Vasudeva Nanayakkara and MP Wasantha Yapa Bandara had also tested positive for COVID-19.

State Minister Jayasekera and Minister Nanayakkara were also recently sent home after recovering from the virus.