Navin, Arjuna on reason for turning down UNP posts

Former Parliamentarians of the United National Party (UNP) Navin Dissanayake and Arjuna Ranatunga have turned down the posts offered to them by the party’s Working Committee.

They explained the reasons for their decision in a media briefing held earlier today (January 28).

Dissanayake stressed that the reforms within the UNP were not up to par.

He noted that the UNP must undergo necessary changes and its leadership should move in a new direction.

The former parliamentarian said he would continue to serve as a member of the UNP and its Working Committee. He was recently offered the post of UNP’s National Organizer.

In the meantime, Ranatunga said he turned down the post of Senior Vice President. He highlighted the need for a common opposition.