Coronavirus: 892 new cases reported within the day

Sri Lanka’s confirmed COVID-19 infections count saw another uptick today (January 28) as 501 more persons were tested positive for the virus.

Department of Government Information said 501 of the newly-identified patients are close contacts of earlier cases linked to the Peliyagoda cluster. The remaining 40 are reportedly arrivals from the United Arab Emirates (33) and Oman (07).

The country has registered 892 positive cases of novel coronavirus within the day.

With today’s development, total COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country have soared to 61,586.

Reports revealed that 54,435 persons who were previously infected with the virus have made complete recoveries to date.

In the meantime, 6,854 active cases are still under medical care at multiple hospitals and treatment centres.