Total COVID-19 deaths in Sri Lanka hit 297

Seven more persons who were infected with COVID-19 have succumbed to the virus, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed.

According to the Department of Government Information, total lives claimed by the virus outbreak in Sri Lanka now stand at 297.

One of the victims was identified as an 86-year-old from Colombo 06. He has passed away on January 26 on admission to Iththepana District Hospital. The cause of death was cited as diabetes and high blood pressure exacerbated by COVID-19 infection.

Another man, aged 73, meanwhile fell victim to the virus today (January 28) at his home in Nittambuwa area. COVID-19 infection, heart attack, diabetes and high blood pressure have been recorded as the cause of death.

Further, a 76-year-old woman from Gallela area in Ratnapura died of heart disease, blood poisoning and COVID-19 pneumonia. She had been under medical care at the Ratnapura Teaching Hospital at the time of her passing today (January 28).

A 61-year-old man who was residing in Colombo 13 meanwhile died yesterday (January 27). He had been transferred from Colombo National Hospital to Mulleriyawa Base Hospital after testing positive for the virus. The cause of death was recorded as severe COVID-19 pneumonia and heart failure.

As per reports, an inmate of Colombo Prison, aged 61, has succumbed to the virus on January 16. He had been transferred from Prison Hospital to Colombo National Hospital after testing positive for the virus. The cause of death was cited as COVID-19 pneumonia, heart attack and diabetes.

The sixth victim was identified as a 67-year-old woman from Colombo 06 area. She had been receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo where she passed away on January 24. She was reportedly suffering from asthma exacerbated by COVID-19 pneumonia.

In the meantime, a 62-year-old man from Enderamulla area died in January 21 on admission to Colombo National Hospital. The cause of death was recorded as kidney disease and COVID-19 pneumonia.